Chase International adds staff in Sparks | nnbw.com

Ed Rinne, Austin Olson, Stacie Hartze and Dustin Butler have joined the Sparks real estate office of Chase International as agents.

Rinne retired from a 26-year career in law enforcement including working as a police captain and as a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent. During his career he earned the Peace Officer of the Year, Medal of Valor awards.

Olson previously had 10 years experience working in psychology.

He earned master’s degrees in counseling and public administration and is working to finish his Ph.D. degree in psychology.

Hartze and Butler have previous experience working in the real estate industry.