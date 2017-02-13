Chase International adds trio to northern Nevada offices | nnbw.com

Elvira Antonova, Lyndi Newbry, and Jill Larson have joined the northern Nevada offices of Chase International as real estate agents.

Antonova will work out of Chase’s Reno office.

She has previous experience working in the real estate industry.

Newbry will work out of Chase’s Sparks office.

Newbry has 14 years experience working as a real estate agent and broker. She also has a background in finance, risk management, and claims.

She is also an alumnus of the Sparks Citizen’s Leadership Academy, as well as a member of the Budget and Finance Committee at the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors.

Larson will serve in Chase’s Carson Valley offices.

She has previous working in real estate and has owned her own business, Carson City CrossFit.