Yolanda Young, Joya Machabee, Jack Cote and Georgia Chase, real estate agents in the Northern Nevada offices of Chase International, were recognized as top agents by the Northern Nevada Network of Women's Council of Realtors.

Young, Machabee, and Cote all work out of Chase's Reno's office while Chase works out of the Glenbrook office at Lake Tahoe.

The four were honored at a reception on Sept. 29 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.