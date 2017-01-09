Chase International hired Esmaili | nnbw.com

Chase International hired Esmaili
January 9, 2017
Hesam Esmaili has joined the South Lake Tahoe office of Chase International as a real estate agent.
Esmaili has previous experience in real estate, including investing in properties in need of repairs and/or upgrades.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno Airport offers new option for San Jose travel
- A look into the status of the Reno Station Casino project
- Northern Nevada regional partners continue to prepare for significant flood event
- $15.5 million apartment community sold by Marcus & Millichap
- What’s in store during the 2017 Legislative Session? | Voices: Alisa Nave-Worth, and Jodi Stephens