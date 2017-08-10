Chase International hires four new real estate agents | nnbw.com

Chase International hires four new real estate agents
August 10, 2017
Mitchell Ross, Bill Haley, Deedra Pfaff, and David Dunivent have joined the Northern Nevada and California offices of Chase International.
Ross will work out of Chase's Sparks office.
He has previous experience working in the real estate industry.
Haley and Pfaff will serve in Chase's Truckee office.
Haley has previous experience in real estate as well as the hospitality industry, including restoration of the historic Truckee Hotel and Moody's Bistro.
He has held positions with the Downtown Truckee Association and Truckee Thursdays committee.
Pfaff also has experience in both the real estate and hospitality industries.
Dunivent will work out of Chase's Zephyr Cove office.
He has previous experience in real estate.
