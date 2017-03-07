Chase International recognizes top agents of 2016 | nnbw.com

Chase International recognizes top agents of 2016
March 7, 2017
Chase International recognized its top Lake Tahoe area agents of 2016.
Brent Johnson of the South Lake Tahoe office was named agent of the year after registering $58.3 million in sales volume.
Johnson also made him the top-listing agent in units, units sold, and volume sold, as well as top sales agent in both units and volume.
Paul Windt of Chase's Zephyr Cove office was named the top referral agent in the region and
Peter Erdody of South Lake Tahoe was recognized as top rookie.
Katrine Watson, who works out of the company's Tahoe City office, was the top-listing agent (in volume) with more than $52 million in listings.
