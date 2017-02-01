Cherie Jamason alters role at Food Bank of Northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Cherie Jamason, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN), will be moving into a more strategic role to work on long-term hunger solutions in the community, especially with Truckee Meadows Healthy Communities (TMHC).

Jamason will not be leaving the FBNN, but will instead be working full time on the second part of the Food Bank’s Mission – solving hunger for tomorrow through community partnership.

The FBNN’s board is undertaking a national search for a new president/CEO and hopes to have someone in place by June. Interested persons can make a confidential inquiry to Robert Fisher at 415-765-6584, or at bfisher@rll.com.