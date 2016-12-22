Cherry and Silver named to judge positions | nnbw.com

Michael A. Cherry becomes chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court assuming the administrative post from Justice Ron D. Parraguirre, while Abbi Silver assumes the chief judge of the Nevada Court of Appeals from Judge Michael Gibbons.

Cherry has been an attorney in Nevada since 1970 and was elected to the Supreme Court in 2006. He began his career as a Deputy Clark County Public Defender before becoming a partner in the law firms of Manos & Cherry and later Cherry, Bailus & Kelesis. In 1981, Cherry was named as special master of the MGM Grand Hotel Fire Litigation and in 1983 he assumed the duties of Special Master of the Las Vegas Hilton Fire Litigation.

Cherry earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in 1966 and a juris doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in 1969.

Silver was elected to the Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2003, the Las Vegas Justice Court in 2006, and to the Eighth Judicial District Court in 2009, and again in 2014. Governor Brian Sandoval appointed Judge Silver in December 2014 to the Court of Appeals, Department 3.

Silver joined the Clark County District Attorney’s Office as a deputy district attorney and was assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit from 1994 until 2003.

Silver earned her bachelor of arts degree in Political Science from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1986 and her juris doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, California in 1989.