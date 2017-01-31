Children’s Cancer Foundation announces 2017 board | nnbw.com

Steve Erger from the Reno office of Umpqua Bank, has been named 2017 president of the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s (NNCCF) board of directors.

Other officers named to the board were: Ryan Gilbrech, Morgan Stanley, vice president; Shaemus McCrory, Microsoft, treasurer; and Meagan Noin, MN|G Partners, secretary.

Others named to the board were: Stu Bennett, US Bank; Dan Buhrmann, CBRE; Matt Clafton, Alston Construction; Tim Clausen, NV Energy; Kelly Kuszmaul, Granite Construction Company; Kelly McIntosh, Holland & Hart; Doug Roberts, Panattoni Development; Dr. Robin S. White, The Medical Profession; Denise Barcomb, Ticor Title; Shirley Folkins-Roberts, Panattoni Development; Sophie Grodsinsky, Tesla Motors; Tom Gurgui- Microsoft; and Leonard Wohletz, Morgan Stanley.