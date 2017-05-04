Christy George honored with RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award | nnbw.com

Christy George honored with RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award
May 4, 2017
Christy George, a RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agent, has been presented with the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Fewer than 23 percent of all RE/MAX affiliates have earned this award.
George has also earned the Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. In addition to her CRS designation, she is a Certified Distressed Property Expert.
