Clark/Sullivan Construction promotes Sean Burnie | nnbw.com

Clark/Sullivan Construction promotes Sean Burnie
April 27, 2017
Sean Burnie has been promoted to vice president of business development at Clark/Sullivan Construction.
Burnie has 22 years of industry experience, 10 of which have been with Clark/Sullivan.
He graduated with a construction management degree from California State University, Sacramento. Burnie is Design Build Institute of America certified and a graduate of the CASH School Facility Leadership Academy.
