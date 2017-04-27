 Clark/Sullivan Construction promotes Sean Burnie | nnbw.com

Clark/Sullivan Construction promotes Sean Burnie

Sean Burnie has been promoted to vice president of business development at Clark/Sullivan Construction.

Burnie has 22 years of industry experience, 10 of which have been with Clark/Sullivan.

He graduated with a construction management degree from California State University, Sacramento. Burnie is Design Build Institute of America certified and a graduate of the CASH School Facility Leadership Academy.