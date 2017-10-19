Click Bond new hire, promotions

Randy Bourgeois has been named director of continuous improvement for Click Bond Inc., a mechanical hardware solutions manufacturer headquartered in Carson City.

He will head the new department created by Click Bond.

Bourgeois earned a bachelor of science degree in professional aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Alexander Belman Carter III, Clyde Simmons, Dugan Murray, Glenn Hutt and William Roth also have been promoted by Click Bond.

Carter was promoted to vice president of technology, and is the longest tenured employee at Click Bond with more than 30 years of service. He previously served as vice president of manufacturing.

Carter earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, both from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Simmons was promoted to facilities manager and has worked for Click Bond for nearly 19 years.

He most recently served as a senior manufacturing manager.

Simmons earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Redlands.

Murray has been promoted to director of manufacturing and has worked for Click Bond for more than a year. He previously served as production line manager.

Murray earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from UNR.

Hutt has been promoted to senior manager of environmental health and safety and previously served as manager of the department.

Hutt earned a Master of Business Administration from Baker College and a Bachelor of Science in industrial hygiene from The Union Institute in Ohio.

Roth was promoted to senior manager of supply chain and materials management, and has been with Click Bond for seven years. He most recently served as leader of the company's Project Management Office.

Roth earned a Bachelor of Science degree in supply chain management from Clarkson University.