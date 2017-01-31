Clifton joins state’s Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs | nnbw.com

Guy Clifton has been hired as public relations specialist for the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Clifton will be apart of the staff cultural affairs divisions of the department: the Division of Museums & History, the Nevada Arts Council, and the Nevada Indian Commission.

He began his career as sports and news editor at the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza and has served in various editorial roles at The Record-Courier, the Tahoe World and Fishing & Hunting News. He also served as a reporter, columnist, and editor at the Reno Gazette-Journal for 22 years.

Clifton studied journalism and history at the University of Nevada, Reno.