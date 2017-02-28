Clint Jolly featured in Yucatan region newspaper | nnbw.com

Clint Jolly featured in Yucatan region newspaper
February 28, 2017
Chef Clint Jolly, a restaurant consultant and owner of Great Thyme Catering was featured in the Diario de Yucatan newspaper that serves the Yucatan region of Mexico.
Jolly spent two weeks in early February traveling through the Yucatan region. He will be presenting a cooking class on Thursday, March 16 at Nothing To It Culinary Center featuring recipes he discovered from his travels.
