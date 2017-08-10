Colliers International’s Fairchild earns SIOR designation | nnbw.com

Colliers International’s Fairchild earns SIOR designation
August 10, 2017
Chris Fairchild, vice president of industrial services in the Reno office of Colliers International, has earned his Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designation.
Fairchild began his career in commercial real estate in 2007 and has transacted over 1 million square feet of industrial property and received Colliers' Gold Achievement award in 2015 and Platinum Achievement award in 2016.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: People
- Stark & Associates staff additions
- Argentum Partners adds Cannito, Whittemore to staff
- Colliers International’s Fairchild earns SIOR designation
- Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Striejewske appointed to National Conference on Weights and Measures Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee
- Scott Gescheider named president and CEO of Moana Nursery