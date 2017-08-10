 Colliers International’s Fairchild earns SIOR designation | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Colliers International’s Fairchild earns SIOR designation

Chris Fairchild, vice president of industrial services in the Reno office of Colliers International, has earned his Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designation.

Fairchild began his career in commercial real estate in 2007 and has transacted over 1 million square feet of industrial property and received Colliers' Gold Achievement award in 2015 and Platinum Achievement award in 2016.