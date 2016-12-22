 Collier’s Shutt named treasurer of SIOR board | nnbw.com

Collier's Shutt named treasurer of SIOR board

Greg Shutt, vice president for Northern Nevada in the industrial and investment properties division of Colliers International Reno, was named treasurer of the Northern California chapter of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) board of directors.