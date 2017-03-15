Conrad, Hettrick named to posts with at the Nevada Department of Agriculture | nnbw.com

Jerri Conrad and Lynn Hettrick have been named to new posts at the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).

Conrad was named as NDA deputy director.

She has worked at the NDA for three years as the executive assistant to the director, and has more than 20 years of experience in both the public and private sector as a facilitator, communications professional and personnel manager. Conrad earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nevada, Reno's Reynolds School of Journalism and a masters of business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Hettrick was selected as administrator of NDA's plant industry division.

He most recently served as the executive director of the Nevada Dairy Commission and the deputy director of the NDA. He also served as a Nevada state legislator for 14 years, including ten years as the minority leader.