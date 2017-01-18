 Craig Schmidt named CEO of South Lake Tahoe Chamber | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Craig Schmidt named CEO of South Lake Tahoe Chamber

Schmidt

Schmidt

Craig A. Schmidt has been named chief executive officer of the South Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce.

He will begin serving as CEO of the chamber on Monday, Feb. 6.

Schmidt, who has 22 years experience in business, workforce and tourism development, previously served as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.