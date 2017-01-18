 Cruz to lead Greater Nevada Credit Union’s Carson City branch | nnbw.com

Cruz to lead Greater Nevada Credit Union's Carson City branch

Luis Cruz has been named manager for Greater Nevada Credit Union’s (GNCU) branch located at 4131 N. Carson Street in Carson City.

Cruz has more than five years of branch operations experience, including two years in financial services management.

He is also actively involved with the Carson City Chamber of Commerce and teaching financial education to students through the Bite of Reality program.