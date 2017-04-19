Daniel Puz honored by Keller Williams Group One, Reno | nnbw.com

Daniel Puz honored by Keller Williams Group One, Reno
April 19, 2017
Daniel Puz, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Group One, Reno, was recognized with the "Top Individual Agent 2016" award the company's recent annual awards ceremony.
Puz, now 35, became the youngest agent to earn the distinction.
He is a member of the Agent Leadership Council for Keller Williams Group One, and was also presented with the Eagle Award. The honor, voted by fellow agents, signifies the one agent who best embodies the culture of Keller Williams.
