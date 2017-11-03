Darrell Plummer, Sierra Nevada Properties
November 3, 2017
Darrell Plummer, broker/owner of Sierra Nevada Properties, is a recipient of the University of Nevada, Reno Alumni Association Professional Achievement Award for 2017.
Plummer is a 1984 graduate of the University of Nevada Reno, College of Business.
Award recipients must be alumni of the University of Nevada Reno who have outstanding records of distinguished career accomplishments, complemented by a history of outstanding contributions to their profession.