Dave Funk teams up with Heritage Bank of Nevada | nnbw.com

Dave Funk has been named a business development consultant with Heritage Bank of Nevada, where he will represent Heritage Bank in Northern Nevada to provide financial solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

Funk recently retired after 53 years working for a number of banks in Northern Nevada. His most recent position was senior vice president and regional executive/Nevada with Umpqua Bank and also spent eight years as president/director with Nevada Security Bank.

Funk’s banking affiliations include the Nevada State Board of Finance, Independent Community Bankers of America, where he was a national director, the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), Western Independent Bankers (WIB) headquartered in San Francisco, and the American Institute of Banking (Sierra Nevada Chapter). Dave has also served in many capacities including the Board of Directors for the American Bankers Association (ABA), headquartered in Washington D.C.