Dave Solaro, Washoe County

Dave Solaro has been promoted to assistant county manager for Washoe County.

Solaro previously served as director of community services for the county, but the position was consolidated into a third assistant county manager's position. He has also served as director of community services, division director of operations, acting public works director and assistant public director-facilities during his 16-year tenure with the county.

Solaro earned a bachelor of architecture and bachelor of science, and professional construction management degrees.