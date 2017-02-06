Debbie Ward joins Equus Management Group | nnbw.com

Debbie Ward has been hired as director of marketing for Equus Management Group.

Ward has more than 20 years experience in sales, marketing, advertising, design and event planning. She formerly owned her own marketing consulting business, where she served more than 100 business owners.

Ward is the recipient of the Senatorial Letter of Achievement for the development of the EZGroceryBag and NCET Green Company of the Year award (2008) for helping to reduce pollution.

She graduated with honors from San Jose State University’s journalism department.