Debbie Ward joins Equus Management Group | nnbw.com

Debbie Ward joins Equus Management Group
February 6, 2017
Debbie Ward has been hired as director of marketing for Equus Management Group.
Ward has more than 20 years experience in sales, marketing, advertising, design and event planning. She formerly owned her own marketing consulting business, where she served more than 100 business owners.
Ward is the recipient of the Senatorial Letter of Achievement for the development of the EZGroceryBag and NCET Green Company of the Year award (2008) for helping to reduce pollution.
She graduated with honors from San Jose State University’s journalism department.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Former UNR basketball players now in business as Pink Hill Properties, LLC.
- IRS answers common early tax season refund questions and addresses surrounding myths
- Final BLM cost recovery for 2016 Burning Man event totals $2.1 million
- Reno-Sparks retail market steady heading into 2017
- Tahoe Hydroponics Co. looks ahead as Nevada’s marijuana industry grows