Dennis Flannigan, Nina Hallock, Great Basin Federal Credit Union

Dennis Flannigan, CEO, and Nina Hallock, commercial loan officer, both with Great Basin Federal Credit Union in Reno recently received awards from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.

Flannigan received the Leagues' Distinguished Service Award at this year's REACH Conference held Nov. 5-8 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Flannigan was honored for his active involvement within the credit union industry and advocacy efforts. Besides serving on the Nevada Credit Union League board and its Government Relations Committee, he has actively participated in representing credit unions on state and local legislative and regulatory issues. He has been invited to testify and give input locally for important topics such as mortgage mediation reform.

Hallock received the Leagues' Tomorrow's Star Award.

The award recognizes the achievements by credit union professionals age 35 and under.

Hallock has been with Great Basin FCU for 13 years and has worked in several departments and held various positions prior to her current role of business lending expert.