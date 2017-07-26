Denyce Tuller joins Miracle Flights | nnbw.com

Denyce Tuller has been hired as director of marketing and public relations for Miracle Flights, a health and welfare flight organization.

Tuller, who has more than 25 years of marketing, advertising and communications experience, previously served as director of marketing and public relations for Discovery Children's Museum. She began her career working at Nevada Ballet Theatre and also served as director of marketing for Deloitte & Touche and Templeton Development as well as positions with R&R Partners, KPS3 Advertising and V2 Creative.