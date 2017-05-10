Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine names interim chair | nnbw.com

Neda Etezadi-Amoli, M.D., has been named interim chair for the newly-developed Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Working in partnership with Renown Health, St. Mary's Medical Group and community physicians, Etezadi-Amoli will build a department committed to teaching and addressing the health care needs of women in northern Nevada.

A 2002 alumna of UNR Med, Etezadi-Amoli was previously in private practice with OB GYN Associates in Reno for seven years.