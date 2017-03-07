Dickinson Wright attorney John P. Desmond re-appointed to UNR posts | nnbw.com

John P. Desmond, an attorney and member partner in the Reno law office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, was re-appointed to the University of Nevada Foundation Investment Committee and was appointed to the newly formed Gift Acceptance and Acquisitions Committee.

The Investment Committee recommends strategies and guidelines as to the management of the Foundation's investments and the performance of the portfolio. The Gift Acceptance and Acquisition Committee reviews possible acquisition of real property and other assets by the Foundation.

Desmond previously served as president of the Washoe County Bar Association and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors of Washoe Legal Services. He is also a member of the Nevada Supreme Court Bench-Bar Committee, the Nevada State Board of Bar Examiners, and the Nevada Supreme Court Statewide Access to Justice Committee.