Dickson Realty hires agent in Graeagle office | nnbw.com

Dickson Realty hires agent in Graeagle office

Thompson

Juli Thompson has joined the Graeagle office of Dickson Realty as a residential real estate agent.

Thompson previously worked for Sierra Destination Realty in Clio, Calif. She lived and worked in the Plumas County area for 23 years.