Dickson Realty’s Rowe earns student MBA honor | nnbw.com

Dickson Realty’s Rowe earns student MBA honor
May 15, 2017
Kylie Rowe, vice president of relocation and corporate services at Dickson Realty, was recognized as an outstanding MBA student at the University of Reno, College of Business Graduate Student Banquet on May 12.
Rowe, along with two other MBA students, received the award for her work in the MBA program. Each student had the highest cumulative GPA in the program.
