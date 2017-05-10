Dietrich, Sinclair hired at local Kidder Mathews office | nnbw.com

Kidder Mathews has announced the addition of Bob Dietrich and Derrick Sinclair to their team of senior valuation professionals.

Dietrich is a 40-year expert in commercial real estate valuation and advisory. He has been named a vice president, and he will work out of Kidder Mathews' Los Angeles office. His work has included Squaw Valley Ski Resort, the Incline Village property and several planned developments and subdivisions in Reno, Carson City and points east as far as Tonopah. He appraised the Lake Tahoe Marina. Dietrich holds the Appraisal Institute's MAI designation, as well as CRE, CCIM and MRICS designations.

Sinclair has been named a vice president at Kidder Mathews, and he will work in the firm's Phoenix office. He has been a commercial real estate appraiser for over 30 years. Among his work, he appraised the Lake Tahoe Marina. He holds the MAI and CCIM designations.