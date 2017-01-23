Diversified Consulting Services hires project manager | nnbw.com

Diversified Consulting Services hires project manager
January 23, 2017
Thomas Adams has been hired as a project manager in the Reno office of Diversified Consulting Services.
Adams has more than 20 years experience in engineering design, materials testing, and project management.
