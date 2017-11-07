Don Vonarx, Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA)

Don Vonarx is retiring as chief operating officer of the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA).

Vonarx began his EMS career as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance attendant in Lovelock in the mid 1980s. He completed the paramedic program at Truckee Meadows Community College in 1992 and worked at REMSA as a paramedic until he was promoted into the director of education position in 1996.

He worked for five years as the director of operations at REMSA before leaving in 2007 to work as the general manager for SEMSA, then a sister company to REMSA, in Merced County, Calif. In 2013, Vonarx returned to REMSA as the vice president of information and support services before being promoted to chief operating officer in 2016.