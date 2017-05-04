Douglas County names planning manager | nnbw.com

Heather Ferris has been hired as the new planning manager for Douglas County.

Ferris came to Douglas County with 12 years of experience in the planning field at both the state and local level. She spent nine years with Amador County and three years with the State of California working specifically on programs for agricultural preservation. Ferris has been employed by Douglas County as a planner since August 2015.

Ferris received her bachelor's degree in environmental studies with a minor in biological sciences from California State University Sacramento.

Ferris replaces Dean Patterson who left employment with Douglas County in February.

Vicki Moore also has been selected as the chief financial officer for Douglas County.

Prior to her new role, Moore was the interim chief financial officer for the county.

A native Nevadan, Moore has lived in Douglas County for 18 years. She was originally hired in November 2013 as an accountant and was promoted to accounting manager in July 2015.

Moore has a bachelor's degree in accounting and computer information systems. She is a licensed CPA with over 17 years of experience in various facets of accounting and finance.