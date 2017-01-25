Dr. Frederick W. Telling joins RARA board | nnbw.com

Dr. Frederick W. Telling, currently the chairman of Oragenics in Tampa, Fla., and a director of CTI BioPharma Inc., based in Seattle, Wash., and Eisai N.A. Inc., in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., has been named to the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) Board of Directors.

Telling has served as president of the T-6 Racing Association since 2008.