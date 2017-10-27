Dr. Laura Knight, National Association of Medical Examiners

Dr. Laura Knight, chief medical examiner and coroner for Washoe County, was elected to the board of directors for the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) at its annual meeting earlier this month.

NAME is a professional medical organization for forensic pathologists in the U.S.

Knight also received the organization's Outstanding Service Award from the organization's president in recognition of outstanding service to NAME and significant contributions to the advancement of the medical investigation of deaths in the United States.

Knight also serves as an editorial board member for the medical journal Academic Forensic Pathology, and teaches medical students as an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in the departments of Pathology and Pediatrics.