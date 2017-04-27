 Dr. Melissa Perotti named chiropractor for Reno 1868 FC | nnbw.com

Dr. Melissa Perotti, owner of Advanced Health Chiropractic, has been named the official chiropractor for Reno 1868 FC, Reno's new professional soccer team.

Dr. Perotti will provide chiropractic adjustments prior to games, as well as offer exams, electrical muscle stimulation, cryotherapy and deep tissue laser therapy with LiteCure throughout the season to both prepare and heal the players.