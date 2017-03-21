Dr. Michael Casal joins Well Care Group’s Reno office | nnbw.com

Dr. Michael Casal has been hired as director and supervising physician for women's services in the Reno location of Well Care Group, a behavioral health and family care clinic.

Dr. Casal is a provider and owner of one of only four freestanding birthing centers in Tennessee. He has had his own private practice for the last 16 years incorporating primary care, pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Casal earned a Bachelor's of Science in Biology from California State University Los Angeles CSULA. He attended medical school at the University of California Davis School of Medicine, earning an MD degree and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, a hospital affiliate of Loma Linda University.