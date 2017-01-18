Dr. Robert Simon named to NCJFCJ board | nnbw.com

Dr. Robert A. Simon, a licensed psychologist who is a national leader in forensic psychologist consulting, has been elected to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges’ (NCJFCJ) Board of Directors.

Dr. Simon is licensed as a psychologist in California and Hawaii, and has consulted throughout North America and Australia. Based in San Diego, Calif. He is on the Board of Directors of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts and the World Congress for Family Law and Children’s Rights. He is also a member of the American Psychological Association, Executive Committee of the California Bar Court and an immediate past member of the Committee on Professional Conduct and Responsibility of the California Bar Association.