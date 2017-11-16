Dr. Troy Ross, ARC Health & Wellness Centers

Dr. Troy Ross has been named a partner with ARC Health & Wellness Centers, an occupational medicine practice based in Sparks.

Ross previously served in the U.S. Army where he worked as a flight surgeon and preventive medicine physician. He recently retired after 30 years of military service. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the University of Nevada, Reno's ROTC program while completing his undergraduate degree at UNR. He served as an aviation officer on both active duty and in the Nevada National Guard then pursued his medical training at the military's medical school in Bethesda, Md.

He is a board-certified specialist in occupational and environmental medicine and a Federal Aviation Administration medical examiner.