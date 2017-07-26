Drahos promoted to preconstruction manager for Alston Construction | nnbw.com

Mark Drahos has been promoted to preconstruction manager in the northern Nevada office of Alston Construction.

Drahos has worked with Alston for more than 10 years, most recently serving as a project manager. He has more than 20 years of industry experience including project management, field and estimating experience on project sizes ranging from small tenant improvements to complex multi-million dollar, ground-up developments.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in arts and sciences from the University of Nevada, Reno.