Drake, Johnson join Chase International | nnbw.com

 Drake, Johnson join Chase International

Drake, Johnson join Chase International

Jessica Drake and Tyler Johnson have joined the Lake Tahoe real estate offices of Chase International as agents.

Drake will work out of Chase's Incline Village office.

She has a background in office administration and real estate.

Johnson will serve in Chase's Tahoe City, Calif., office.

He has previous experience as a Realtor and has worked for other customer-oriented jobs.