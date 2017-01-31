Dunn, Satterfield joins Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada’s executive board | nnbw.com

Dunn, Satterfield joins Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada’s executive board
January 31, 2017
Tom Dunn and Ian Satterfield have joined the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada’s executive board.
Dunn will serve as a northern district vice president and represent Reno Fire Fighters Association Local 731.
Satterfield will serve as a northern district vice president and represent Sparks Local 1265 and Truckee Meadows Local 3895, along with a few others.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Mynt Cannabis announces grand opening of downtown Reno dispensary
- Mayor announces new e-commerce company moving to Reno
- Southeast Connector not expected to foster new retail development
- Reno-Sparks Indian Colony welcome new business
- Commercial Real Estate Technology Company plays a role in CREW of Northern Nevada Deal of the Year