Dunn, Satterfield joins Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada’s executive board | nnbw.com

Dunn, Satterfield joins Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada’s executive board

Tom Dunn and Ian Satterfield have joined the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada’s executive board.

Dunn will serve as a northern district vice president and represent Reno Fire Fighters Association Local 731.

Satterfield will serve as a northern district vice president and represent Sparks Local 1265 and Truckee Meadows Local 3895, along with a few others.