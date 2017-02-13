EDAWN announces new members of the board of directors | nnbw.com

Named to the board of directors for the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada were: Keith Burrows, Sierra Integrated Systems; Charlene Bybee, City of Sparks; Bryan Gay Grand Sierra Resort; Robert Goldberg, GTG Capital Partners; Len Savage, Savage and Son; and Abbi Whitaker, The Abbi Agency.

Outgoing board members were: John Farahi, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa; Pat Flynn, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino; Lee Gibson, Regional Transportation Commission; Mike Russell, United Construction; Tony Slonim, Renown Health; and Kevin Stroupe, Clark & Sullivan Construction.