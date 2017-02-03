EDAWN promotes Chris Ault, Jr. | nnbw.com

EDAWN promotes Chris Ault, Jr.
February 3, 2017
Chris Ault, Jr. has been promoted to vice president – business development for The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).
Ault joined EDAWN in December 2015 as business development manager.
