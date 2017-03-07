 EDAWN promotes Sheila DiCianno Imsdahl | nnbw.com

EDAWN promotes Sheila DiCianno Imsdahl

Sheila DiCianno Imsdahl has been promoted to vice president investor relations and vice president of events for The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

DiCianno Imsdahl joined the EDAWN Team in January 2012 as manager, investor relations.