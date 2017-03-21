EDAWN promotes Shyla Pheasant | nnbw.com

EDAWN promotes Shyla Pheasant
March 21, 2017
Shyla Pheasant has been promoted to program manager for entrepreneurial development at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).
Pheasant joined EDAWN in October of 2013 as coordinator for the entrepreneurial development team.
