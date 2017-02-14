EDAWN promotes Tamera Pitts | nnbw.com

EDAWN promotes Tamera Pitts
February 14, 2017
Tamera Pitts has been promoted to office manager for The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).
Pitts joined EDAWN in February 2013 as office administrator.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- New outpatient imaging center opens in Elko
- Innovative population health study focuses on Reno
- In His Own Words | Saint Mary’s Medical Group: Dr. Richard Bryan, Jr.
- Pioneering battery recycler Aqua Metals to partner with Johnson Controls
- Alston Construction completes building A at South Valley Commerce Center