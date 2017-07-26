Education Alliance of Washoe County 2017 officers, board | nnbw.com

Education Alliance of Washoe County 2017 officers, board
July 26, 2017
Alex Woodley, who works for The City of Reno, was named president of the Education Alliance of Washoe County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster educational excellence and student achievement in Washoe County.
Other elected officers include: Kyle Dalpe, Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC)-1st Vice President; Dave Bianchi, Northwestern Mutual Financial-Treasurer; Nanette Quitt, NV Energy-Secretary; Members-At-Large: Mariluz Garcia, University of Nevada Reno (UNR) Dean's Future Scholars; Melissa Burnham, UNR College of Education; and Michelle Sanchez-Bickley, Renown Health.
In addition, the Executive Board has four permanent positions representing education in Washoe County: Traci Davis, Superintendent, Washoe County School District, represented by David Lasic, Chief of Staff; Karin Hilgersom, President, TMCC, represented by Kyle Dalpe, Interim Dean Applied Technical Sciences; Marc Johnson, President, UNR, represented by Joe Cline, Vice-Provost for Undergraduate Education; and Kendall Inskip, Education Alliance Executive Director.
The organization added three new board members: Brent Boynton, Boynton Communications; Charles Pasillas, MSA Engineering Consultants; and Jill Tolles, Nevada State Assembly District 25.
Returning board members also include: Nathan Anderson, Washoe Education Association; Bill Cathey, UNR-retired; Mariah Evans, UNR Faculty Senate; Kris Layman, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates; Mindy Lokshin, Community Representative; Susan Mayes-Smith, Educational Consultant; Chris Morgan, Deloitte LLP; Ben Rogers, NevadaNano; Bonnie Saviers, Writer/Editor; Eric Scheetz, Truckee River Flood Mgmt.; John Slaughter, Washoe County Manager; and Dena Strotman, Port of Subs.
