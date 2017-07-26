Education Alliance of Washoe County 2017 officers, board | nnbw.com

Alex Woodley, who works for The City of Reno, was named president of the Education Alliance of Washoe County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster educational excellence and student achievement in Washoe County.

Other elected officers include: Kyle Dalpe, Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC)-1st Vice President; Dave Bianchi, Northwestern Mutual Financial-Treasurer; Nanette Quitt, NV Energy-Secretary; Members-At-Large: Mariluz Garcia, University of Nevada Reno (UNR) Dean's Future Scholars; Melissa Burnham, UNR College of Education; and Michelle Sanchez-Bickley, Renown Health.

In addition, the Executive Board has four permanent positions representing education in Washoe County: Traci Davis, Superintendent, Washoe County School District, represented by David Lasic, Chief of Staff; Karin Hilgersom, President, TMCC, represented by Kyle Dalpe, Interim Dean Applied Technical Sciences; Marc Johnson, President, UNR, represented by Joe Cline, Vice-Provost for Undergraduate Education; and Kendall Inskip, Education Alliance Executive Director.

The organization added three new board members: Brent Boynton, Boynton Communications; Charles Pasillas, MSA Engineering Consultants; and Jill Tolles, Nevada State Assembly District 25.

Returning board members also include: Nathan Anderson, Washoe Education Association; Bill Cathey, UNR-retired; Mariah Evans, UNR Faculty Senate; Kris Layman, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates; Mindy Lokshin, Community Representative; Susan Mayes-Smith, Educational Consultant; Chris Morgan, Deloitte LLP; Ben Rogers, NevadaNano; Bonnie Saviers, Writer/Editor; Eric Scheetz, Truckee River Flood Mgmt.; John Slaughter, Washoe County Manager; and Dena Strotman, Port of Subs.