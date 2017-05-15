Edward Jones’ Saiz earns Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation | nnbw.com

Edward Jones’ Saiz earns Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation
May 15, 2017
Neil E. Saiz of the financial services firm Edward Jones has achieved the Accredited Asset Management Specialist professional designation. Saiz completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning.
Saiz works out of Edward Jones' office at 2484 Wingfield Hills Road, Suite 100, in Sparks.
